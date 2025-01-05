Venezuelan opposition leader begins tour of Latin America

(MENAFN) Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González, who was recognized by the United States as the winner of last year's presidential election, began a tour of Latin America on Saturday, just days before President Nicolás Maduro is set to be sworn in for a third term despite international condemnation. A few hundred Venezuelan migrants gathered to cheer González as he emerged from a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. As González waved to the crowd from the balcony of the Casa Rosada, the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, the crowd shouted "Edmundo, Presidente."



Milei, a vocal far-right supporter of the Venezuelan opposition, welcomed González to the palace with honors typically reserved for a head of state, expressing strong support for the cause of Venezuelan freedom. González, a retired diplomat, fled to Spain in September after a Venezuelan judge issued an arrest warrant following the July 28 election, in which Maduro was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council, which is loyal to Maduro’s government.



In recent weeks, González has vowed to return to Venezuela to be sworn in for the presidency on January 10, as required by law, but he has not disclosed how he plans to confront Maduro, whose party controls the country's institutions and military. On Thursday, Maduro’s government intensified the situation by offering a USD100,000 reward for information about González’s whereabouts. The government also distributed a wanted-style bulletin with his photo across social media and displayed it at the main airport in Venezuela.

