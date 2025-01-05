J&K Police Arrest Conman Promising Release Of Detained Person

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 5 (IANS) J&K said on Sunday that they have arrested a conman in Srinagar, who had promised the complainant to get his brother released from police custody against consideration.

A statement by Srinagar district police said that police station Nowhatta received a complaint from Showkat Ahmad of Zahidpora Hawal alleging that a man had duped him.

The police said that Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohd Sultan Sheikh, resident of Sheikh Colony, Makhdoom Sahib, had fraudulently taken Rs 30,000 from him to secure the release of Showkat's brother, namely Sajad Sheikh from the custody of police in connection with Case FIR No. 55/2024 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

Police and security forces have been aggressively going after drug peddlers, drug smugglers, terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers of the terror ecosystem.

Intelligence agencies believe that conmen, terrorists, OGWs and sympathises of terrorism are all part of the ecosystem of terrorism that sustains terror through threats, enticement, allurement, religious exploitation and money.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has given orders to police and security forces to go all-out against terrorism so that its ecosystem is completely dismantled. The hot pursuit of terrorists started after they carried out some dastardly attacks after peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the union territory. Intelligence agencies have said that the peaceful conduct of elections in J&K witnessed by diplomats of many countries has frustrated the handlers of terror sitting across the border in Pakistan. The agencies said the terror handlers have directed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to give the dying terrorism its last push.

In the past also a notorious conman hit the headlines for posing as a Jt. Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. Kiran Patel cheated several people in Gujarat and Kashmir by promising government jobs, promotions and postings. He could manage to deceive even the local security set-up by getting armed security guards and a bulletproof vehicle during his stay in the Valley. Kiran Patel even went to the LoC and posed before the 'Aman Setu Bridge'. He was finally arrested from a 5-star hotel in Srinagar.