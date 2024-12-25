MT Vasudevan Nair Dies At 91. Who Was He? Renowned Malayalam Writer, Director And Padma Bhushan Awardee

(MENAFN- Live Mint) MT Vasudevan Nair passed away at a private hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday, December 25. He was 91. The Kerala declared official mourning on December 26 and 27 to honour MT Vasudevan Nair, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the postponement of all government events, including the Cabinet meeting scheduled for December 26, as a mark of respect, news agency ANI reported while citing the statement.

Popularly known as MT, Vasudevan Nair was a renowned writer, Jnanpith Awardee and Padma Bhushan Awardee He is regarded as one of the most successful writers of novels and screenplays in Malayalam. He also wrote essays, short stories, travelogues and even directed films.

Condoling Nair's demise, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on X,“With MT Vasudevan Nair's passing, we've lost a doyen of Malayalam literature who elevated our language to global heights.”

Vijayan called Nair a "true cultural icon". The Kerala CM said,“...he captured the soul of Kerala through his timeless works. His steadfast commitment to secularism and humanity leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the cultural community.”

The life of MT Vasudevan Nair

MT was born in 1933 at Kudallur, a small village in Anakkara panchayat in Pattambi Taluk, Palakkad district. At the age of 20, while studying chemistry, he won the prize for the best short story in Malayalam at the World Short Story Competition conducted by The New York Herald Tribune.

His first major novel, Naalukettu (Ancestral Home- translated to English as The Legacy), written at the age of 23, won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1958. His other novels include Manju (Mist), Kaalam (Time), Asuravithu (The Prodigal Son - translated to English as The Demon Seed), and Randamoozham ('The Second Turn' translated to English as 'Bhima - Lone Warrior').

His early life's intense emotional events had a big impact on his art. Many of his novels, some of which are groundbreaking in the annals of Malayalam literature, centre on Kerala's traditional family structure and culture.

His three seminal novels on life in the matriarchal family in Kerala -- Naalukettu, Asuravithu, and Kaalam -- are widely regarded as some of his best works. Randamoozham, which retells the story of the Mahabharatha from Bhimasena's perspective, is considered his masterpiece.

He also served as the editor of Mathrubhumi Illustrated Weekly for several years.

In the world of cinema...

MT directed seven films and wrote the screenplay for around 54 films.

He won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay four times for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Kadavu (1991), Sadayam (1992), and Parinayam (1994), the most by anyone in the screenplay category.

MT gets Padma Bhushan, other prestigious awards

In 1995, he was awarded the prestigious Jnanpith Award for his overall contribution to Malayalam literature. In 2005, MT was honoured with India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan.

He received numerous other accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and the ONV Literary Award.

In 2013, he was awarded the JC Daniel Award for lifetime achievement in Malayalam cinema.

In 2022, MT was honoured with the maiden Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest civilian award given by the Kerala Government.