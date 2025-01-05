Zimbabwe authorities find 7-year-old by missing for 5 days in Matusadona National Park

(MENAFN) A 7-year-old boy, who had been missing for five days, was found alive this week in the Matusadona National Park in northern Zimbabwe, a vast game reserve home to big cats and other wild animals. The child was reported missing from his rural village home on December 27, prompting an immediate search operation involving park rangers, police officers, and local community members. However, heavy rainfall during the search hampered efforts to locate him, according to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).



On December 30, human footprints were discovered in an area of the park, which led the search team to concentrate their efforts there. The boy was finally found during the early hours of December 31. ZimParks reported that the child had managed to travel an astonishing 49 kilometers (30 miles) through the park’s rugged, lion-infested terrain, all while surviving alone.



During his time in the wilderness, the boy relied on wild fruits for sustenance and used a survival technique to access water. He would dig small holes along the dry riverbank to reach underground water, a method well-known in drought-prone areas. This resourcefulness and resilience allowed him to survive despite the challenging environment and the presence of dangerous wildlife in the park.



ZimParks commended the boy's survival instincts, calling his journey through the harsh conditions of Matusadona National Park a remarkable feat. His story of endurance has captured the attention of the public, highlighting the strength and determination of a child who faced an incredibly perilous situation alone in the wild.

