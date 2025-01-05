Gibril Ibrahim emphasizes dedication to deepen bonds with Turkey

(MENAFN) Sudanese Finance Gibril Ibrahim reiterated Saturday his administration’s dedication to strengthening ties with Turkey at all areas, especially in the economic field.



A statement occurred throughout a gathering among Ibrahim and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran in Port Sudan, based on the Sudanese of Finance.



It stated that the two sides confirmed on the requirement of assembling the Joint Ministerial Committee throughout the initial half of the year and functioning to deepen collaboration in energy, agriculture, business and many economic fields.



The statement further noted that Ibrahim emphasized the "significance of the prompt resumption of Turkish Airlines operations in Sudan."



He conveyed his appreciation for the "humanitarian aid provided by Turkey to Sudan during the ongoing war" and applauded Turkey’s initiative to arrive to stability in Sudan.



On December 13, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chief of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, that Turkey might further move to address pressures among Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.



Sudan has been destroyed by clashes among the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023.

