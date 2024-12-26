New Delhi's Dilemma: Pro-Modi Trump Policies Are Blatantly Anti-India
Date
12/26/2024 4:51:27 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By K Raveendran While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'friend', the US President-elect Donald J Trump, is set to move into White House, once again, it need not be particularly beneficial for India. If anything, trump can be said to be“anti-India” even while remaining“pro-Modi”. The camaraderie contrasts starkly with the president-elect's anti-India economic stance, [...]">
MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.