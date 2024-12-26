New Delhi's Dilemma: Pro-Modi Trump Policies Are Blatantly Anti-India

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By K Raveendran While Prime Narendra Modi's 'friend', the US President-elect Donald J Trump, is set to move into White House, once again, it need not be particularly beneficial for India. If anything, can be said to be“anti-India” even while remaining“pro-Modi”. The camaraderie contrasts starkly with the president-elect's anti-India economic stance, [...]">



MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031455