Judge indicates unconditional discharge for Trump in New York criminal hush money case

(MENAFN) In Donald Trump's New York criminal hush money case, Judge Juan Merchan signaled on Friday that he intends to grant the president-elect an "unconditional discharge" at sentencing, citing the presidential immunity doctrine. Merchan scheduled Trump's sentencing for January 10, which is just 10 days before his inauguration as president. In his ruling, Merchan stated that an unconditional discharge was the "most viable solution" to ensure finality in the case while allowing to pursue his appellate options.



Trump faces the possibility of up to four years in prison following his conviction, but an unconditional discharge would spare him from prison, fines, or probation. Trump's legal team is expected to take action to block the sentencing. Sources told ABC News that his lawyers plan to ask a New York appellate court to intervene and halt the sentencing hearing.



In response, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung issued a statement calling Judge Merchan’s ruling a "direct violation of the Supreme Court's Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence." Cheung argued that Trump should be allowed to continue the presidential transition process without interference, asserting that there should be no sentencing at all.

