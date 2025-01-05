Hundreds of South Koreans gather near Yoon’s residence demanding his ouster

(MENAFN) Hundreds of South Koreans, braving freezing temperatures and snow, gathered near the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol overnight into Sunday, demanding his removal from office and arrest. This rally came as authorities were preparing to intensify their efforts to detain Yoon over his controversial, short-lived martial law decree. On Friday, dozens of anti-corruption investigators and attempted to execute a detention warrant for Yoon, but after a tense standoff lasting more than five hours with the presidential security service, they were forced to retreat from his residence in Seoul.



The one-week detention warrant for Yoon is valid until Monday, but as of Sunday afternoon, there were no clear indications that investigators were preparing for another attempt to arrest him. Over the weekend, staff from the presidential security service were seen installing barbed wire near the gate of his residence and along the hills leading up to it, possibly signaling preparations for another standoff.



A Seoul court had issued the detention warrant for Yoon and a separate search warrant for his residence after the president repeatedly defied authorities by refusing to cooperate with questioning and obstructing searches of his office. The situation remains complicated as long as Yoon stays at his official residence. Investigators from South Korea’s anti-corruption agency are considering charges of rebellion against Yoon, following his declaration of martial law on December 3, which was seen as an effort to override a legislature dominated by his political opponents. He sent troops to surround the National Assembly, but the Assembly swiftly overturned the declaration, and Yoon was impeached on December 14 for rebellion. Investigations into his actions are ongoing by both anti-corruption authorities and public prosecutors.

