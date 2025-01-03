8Th Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti Honors For Promoting Hindi Cinema

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India - The prestigious 8th Hindi Cinema Samman Awards were held at the 17th Global Festival 2024 at Marwah Film City, Noida, to celebrate and honor outstanding contributions toward promoting Hindi and Hindi Cinema.



The awards were presented to some of the most distinguished personalities in the industry, including: Abhay Sinha, President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Sakshi Mehra, President of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), Aniruddha Chowdhury, renowned actor, Rajiv Mehta, popular artist, and Anand Desai, well-known actor.



The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), which initiated the Hindi Cinema Samman Awards in 2017, has successfully established this as one of the most respected recognitions in the world of Indian cinema. A unique and powerfully designed national award, it has grown in stature, bringing together key figures from the Hindi film industry under one roof to celebrate artistic brilliance and cultural impact.



Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Marwah, the visionary behind Marwah Studios and founder of ICMEI, expressed his pride in honoring cinema stalwarts. He highlighted the role of Hindi Cinema in unifying audiences across the globe and its power to tell stories that transcend boundaries.



The 8th edition of the National Award for Hindi Cinema, organized in association with AAFT University, marked a momentous celebration of talent, creativity, and the enduring legacy of Hindi films.



With its continued success, the Hindi Cinema Samman Awards reaffirms its commitment to supporting and encouraging artists who have made significant contributions to the Hindi film industry.



