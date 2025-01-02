Coconut Products Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast 2019-2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Coconut Products size was at $11.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $31.1 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.Growing awareness regarding the benefits and applications of coconut products in a range of food & beverages, and personal care products among consumers in developed countries is likely to propel the demand for coconut products market.Request Sample Report:The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $19.7 billion from 2018 to 2026. The market growth is propelled by the rise in demand for coconut water as an energy drink. Active and health conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives to caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Hence, the demand for coconut water as a natural energy drink is growing rapidly due to its nutritional properties such as electrolytes and nutrients, which is expected to drive the coconut products market growth.Increase in use of coconut-based products in food and beverage applications is expected to drive the market for coconut products in the future. Coconut products are widely used as ingredients in variety of processed food products such as cookies, cakes, pies, soups, salads, milkshakes, and ice cream. With growth in consumption of processed food products, owing to the rise in urban population, the demand for coconut products is expected to grow at a significant rate in near future.Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-optionsThe coconut products market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and region. Based on type, the coconut products market is categorized into coconut water, coconut oil, coconut milk, dried coconut products, and others. Coconut oil is widely used in cosmetics industry and is one of the prime products in hair care, thus is expected to influence the overall coconut products industry. The coconut oil segment was valued at $6.1 billion and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $9.4 billion by 2026. The coconut water segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. The fastest growth of coconut water segment is attributed to growth in consumption of natural energy drinks and health concerns among the consumers.The key players profiled in this report include The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd., Marico Ltd., Vita Coco, Sambu Group, Metshu exports (pvt) ltd, Cocomate, Klassic Coconut, Cocotana Coconut Products, Universal Coco Indonesia, and Thai Coconut Public Company Limited.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Cocoa Products MarketGlobal Fermented Products MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.