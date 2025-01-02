Rant Sports Launches New Horse Racing Column 'Let 'Em Run' By Fred York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sean MillerHAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rant Sports, a leading voice in sports news and wagering analysis, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest column, Let 'em Run , written by horse racing expert Fred York. Combining years of experience with a sharp analytical mind, York delivers in-depth coverage of thoroughbred racing, focusing primarily on Gulfstream Park's Saturday cards.In just his second week writing for Rant Sports, York has already captured attention with a spectacular $7,716.45 win on a $0.50 Pick 5 wager at Tampa Bay Downs. Using a $216 ticket, York navigated a challenging sequence of races, demonstrating his ability to adapt to changing circumstances and make sharp, value-driven decisions.“Fred York is the Real Deal”York's massive win wasn't just luck-it was a masterclass in strategic thinking. A pivotal moment came when the 6 horse, Just in Time for Wine, was scratched late in the sequence. York identified the opportunity immediately.“The 6 was the speed of the speed,” York explained.“When he came out, it opened the door for Centeno on the 8 horse to take control of the pace. Centeno thrives at Tampa-it's his home turf-and he executed perfectly.”Another crucial call came in Race 7, where York leaned on the 5 horse, ridden by apprentice jockey Hess.“Hess was carrying just 116 pounds, and I loved how he showed speed two back at a mile on turf,” York noted.“With so much pace in the race, he became a key piece of my ticket.”These insights showcase York's expertise in reading races, understanding jockey tendencies, and analyzing track conditions-all hallmarks of a true professional in the horse racing world.A Must-Read Column and Exciting New PodcastLet 'em Run will feature York's weekly picks, expert analysis, and commentary on the biggest races and betting opportunities. While the column will primarily focus on Gulfstream Park's competitive Saturday cards, York's coverage will extend to other tracks and major racing events throughout the year.But the excitement doesn't stop there. Fred York will also join Sean“The Genius” Miller-Editor-in-Chief of Rant Sports and a well-known voice from ESPN Radio 98.7-on a brand-new weekly podcast launching soon. This podcast will offer an in-depth look at the world of sports wagering, with a special focus on horse racing. Together, York and Miller will combine their extensive knowledge and entertaining personalities to deliver insights and strategies you won't find anywhere else.“Fred's ability to break down races and spot value is unmatched,” Miller said.“He's already proven he's one of the sharpest minds in horse racing, and Let 'em Run is going to be a game-changer for our readers and listeners. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or just love the thrill of the track, Fred's expertise will take your understanding of the sport to the next level.”Why Readers Should Tune InYork's column is not just for hardcore bettors. Casual racing fans will also find his content accessible and entertaining, with insights into the stories, horses, and jockeys that make thoroughbred racing so exciting. From Gulfstream Park to major stakes races like the Kentucky Derby, York's picks and commentary are sure to appeal to anyone with a passion for the sport.About Rant SportsRant Sports continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge sports analysis, and Let 'em Run is the latest addition to its robust lineup of content. With a focus on providing readers with valuable insights and expert opinions, Rant Sports is the go-to destination for fans looking to stay informed and ahead of the game.Where to Read and ListenFred York's Let 'em Run column is published weekly at Rant Sports Horse Racing. Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming podcast featuring Fred York and Sean Miller, which promises to bring even more excitement to the world of sports and wagering.

