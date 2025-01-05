Recycling Projects Enhance Qatar's Circular Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The recycling projects have enhanced Qatar's circular by producing large quantities of clean and fertilisers from waste and converting recyclable materials into useful products.

The Domestic Solid Waste Management Center in Mesaieed, run by the of Municipality, produced over 245,000 megawatt-hours of electricity (clean energy) from waste in 2024.

The Ministry shared the figures on the X platform, saying that over 40,000 tonnes of fertilisers were also produced from waste last year.

The centre receives domestic waste from four waste transfer stations run by the Waste Recycling and Treatment Department and operates throughout Qatar.



It provides sustainable environmental solutions by converting waste into energy, which is used for its operation and feeds the surplus to the national grid.

The centre also treats green waste and organic waste into fertiliser and is used in public parks and roadside trees among many other purposes.

The Ministry of Municipality allocated 51 plots of land for recycling factories in Al Afjah. Located in the Mesaieed Industrial Area, approximately 40 kilometres south of Doha, Al Ajfa is being developed as a hub for the recycling industry to meet Qatar's ambitious goals for sustainability and circular economy.

Al Afja area for Recycling Industries was established by Qatar to forge partnerships between government and private sectors in a bid to support the circular economy.

The activities allowed to be carried out in Al Afja include recycling oil, medical waste, wood, metal, electronic items, plastic, tyres, batteries, segregation and recycling of construction waste and producing organic cement, and recycling glass and cloth among others.

The Ministry of Municipality is providing recyclable materials free of cost to recycling factories operating in Qatar to enhance recycling practices and promote sustainability and a circular economy, according to an official.

This is one of the initiatives of the ministry aimed at creating economic benefits and cutting the carbon footprint to meet the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In September last year, the Ministry of Municipality awarded a number of tenders to the private sector for implementation during the next phase. This contributes to enhancing the concept of sustainability and achieving the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the third national development strategy 2024-2030.

The tenders that were awarded to the private sector for implementation include privatizing all waste transfer stations of the country and establishing a new engineering landfill, rehabilitation of old landfills among many more.

Enabling the private sector to implement waste recycling projects in various fields reflects the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to sustainable waste management and promoting the circular economy, which contributes to raising the efficiency of the waste management system in Qatar.