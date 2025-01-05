PSG Seek To Maintain Trophee Des Champions Dominance As Monaco Eye Upset In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain are in Qatar, which coach Luis Enrique has described as home for the French giants. Today, at Doha's 974, they'll square off against domestic rivals AS Monaco, vying for their first crown of the season in the Trophee des Champions.

Although PSG have claimed the title a record 12 times, the clash holds added significance. The team is determined to start the New Year with a victory and set the stage for a crucial month ahead.

PSG have been exceptional in domestic competition, sitting at the top of Ligue 1 with a commanding 10-point lead after an unbeaten run. In contrast, their performance in the UEFA Champions League has been disappointing, where they currently sit 25th, just outside the qualifying spots.

Despite the mixed fortunes, Enrique remained optimistic, telling a packed press conference that his focus remains on securing every available trophy.

“We had a good first half of the season. We are in a strong position for the second half. Our goal is to win every trophy. It's certainly very difficult, but we are excited,” said the Spaniard.

Regarding the Champions League, Enrique remains calm about PSG's performances.“I'm relaxed about how we've played. I've liked what I've seen, and I believe we'll continue to improve. Our results haven't always reflected our performances, but that's football. Our mentality is to keep pushing and improving.”

PSG's next two matches will be crucial as they face Manchester City on January 22, followed by Stuttgart the following week. These encounters will play a key role in deciding their fate in the Champions League.

Looking ahead to today's final, which kicks off at 7:30 pm, Enrique said,“This is a final between the two best teams in the championship, and it will be tough. We will need to perform at a high level, but we are motivated and well-prepared.”

Enrique also confirmed that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has fully recovered from a face injury and is fit for the match.

“All three of our goalkeepers are fit and available,” he explained.

“There is no issue with any of them; any of the three could play. I'll make the final decision tomorrow. Everyone is in good shape, and we have one more training session.”



Enrique added that PSG are thoroughly enjoying their time in Qatar.“It feels like we're playing at home, and the players feel the same. I'm not sure if that will be an advantage, but I have incredible memories here in Qatar, especially from the World Cup.”

PSG defender Marquinhos, who played at Stadium 974 during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 win over South Korea, also spoke fondly of the venue.

“I have great memories of this stadium,” the Brazilian said.“The team has been enjoying our time in Doha, which has been positive ahead of the second half of the season.”

Marquinhos sees today's final as an opportunity to set the tone for PSG's crucial month ahead.

“The second half of the season is always decisive-whether in the league, Europe, or domestic cup. It's up to us to stay competitive, as every match will matter. In January alone, we'll play seven games. Tomorrow's match is our chance to win our first trophy of the season. We're all committed to bringing this trophy home,” he said, while acknowledging the challenge ahead.“Both teams are brave, not afraid to attack, and we expect a tough battle. A final is always decided by the smallest details.”

PSG defeated Monaco 4-2 in Ligue 1 just before the mid-season break, but Monaco coach Adi Huetter is hoping for a different outcome today.

“Three weeks ago, we faced them, and it was tough, but we were close. We lacked a bit of luck. It's a new match, and while PSG have their strengths, we have ours,” Huetter said, expressing his delight after his contract extension with Monaco until June 2027 was confirmed yesterday.

Hutter also voiced his support for Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino, who has scored only three goals in 20 matches across all competitions.

“He's very important for us. Scoring isn't always easy, but we have many talented players, and he's crucial for our team,” said Huetter.

Monaco midfielder Denis Zakaria believes that a strong defensive performance will be key to upsetting PSG.

“We need to improve our concentration and defend better. We've analyzed our mistakes, and we'll work hard to ensure we perform better and claim the trophy. It's a big opportunity for us. Winning would be fantastic for the club, and we'll do everything we can to lift this trophy,” he said.