Ram Charan Pens Heartfelt Gratitude Note For Pawan Kalyan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Ram Charan recently expressed his heartfelt thanks to his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, for always being a source of support and guidance in his life.

The took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt note, acknowledging Kalyan's unwavering presence and encouragement, which have played a significant role in shaping his journey.

Charan shared a picture of himself with Pawan and wrote in the caption,“Dear Deputy Chief Pawan Kalyan Garu, as your nephew, as an actor, and as a proud Indian, I immensely respect you. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me.”

In the image, Kalyan is seen posing with his arms around the actor.

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film“Game Changer,” directed by Shankar Shanmugam. The pre-release event took place in Rajahmundry last night, with Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

The event was filled with memorable moments, starting with Ram Charan's grand entry, which was met with thunderous applause and chants from an excited crowd. Pawan Kalyan delivered an inspiring speech, lauding Charan's versatility and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Expressing gratitude to his fans, Ram Charan said,“The love and energy you all bring is what motivates me to give my best. Game Changer is not just a film-it's a powerful story that resonates deeply, and I can't wait for you all to witness it.”

Talking about“Game Changer,” the film is an intense political drama that delves into themes of power, leadership, and transformation. It features a stellar cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmanandam, and Rajeev Kanakala. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie is slated to release on January 10.

The film's trailer was revealed on January 2 during a pre-release event in Hyderabad, which was graced by RRR director SS Rajamouli.