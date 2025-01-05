13 Government Strategies Launched Last Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The year 2024 was filled with many successes and achievements for Qatar, while at the governance level, 13 strategies were launched to materialise Qatar National Vision 2030.

The State of Qatar marked a defining chapter in its journey in 2024, demonstrating excellence in government sector performance, establishing itself as a global tech hub, experiencing unprecedented growth while making significant strides in environmental sustainability, in line with its National Vision 2030,” Government Communications Office (GCO) said in a recent post on X.

The post '2024: Progress on the path to Qatar National Vision 2030' said that as many as 13 government strategies were launched in the previous year.



The GCO in its post also highlighted some other major achievements of the year 2024 like Qatar was ranked first regionally in the governance performance index, Qatar Airways was named the best global airline and Hamad International Airport was recognised as the world's best airport, 5 million visitors, a 25% increase compared to 2023, Qatar drew record attendance of 1.06 million fans during AFC Asian Cup, Web Summit was hosted in the country for the first time in the region, Qatar unveiled Fanar, the Arabic AI model, 73% of public bus fleet turned electric among others achievements.

It is pertinent to mention here that in January last year, the Cabinet approved the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 – which marked the final phase of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Since launching the National Vision in 2008, Qatar has made significant strides by leveraging energy sector revenues to build world-class infrastructure and institutions.

During the first phase of development, several key national institutions were established, including the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar Airways and Qatar Foundation. The second phase saw the development of world-class infrastructure, which supported the country's resilience – including during the COVID-19 pandemic – and contributed to the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In June 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani inaugurated a new strategy of the Ministry of Municipality for 2024-2030.

In September 2024, the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 - 'Health for All' was launched which aims at a health-focused society supported by an integrated health system centred on clinical excellence. Also, Cyber Security Strategy was launched in September.

Qatar Central Bank launched its strategy for the period 2024-2030, which is aimed at“cultivating a financial sector that is both sustainable and resilient, positioning Qatar to achieve greater diversification and innovation” in October last year.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched its 2024-2030 strategy, which was prepared under the slogan“Together towards a sustainable environment for a better future” in November last year while in December 2024, the National Food Security Strategy 2030 was launched. The strategies of other sectors were also launched in 2024.