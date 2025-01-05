HMC Symposium Shows Qatar's Advance In Rehabilitation Research

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an effort to enhance Qatar's rehabilitation landscape and solidify its position as a global leader in rehabilitation research, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has successfully completed the Level 1 Rehabilitation Research Symposium.

This, spearheaded by Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Long-Term and Geriatric Care, and Lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services at HMC, attracted more than 500 participants from over 20 countries. The symposium, offered as a free webinar open to participants across the globe, highlighted Qatar's growing influence in advancing rehabilitation practices worldwide.

The symposium was officially inaugurated by Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Chief of Scientific, Academic, and Faculty Affairs at HMC. A compelling keynote address, titled“Bridging Gaps in Rehabilitation Research at HMC through a Quality Improvement Approach”, was delivered by Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, emphasising the critical role of rehabilitation research in shaping future healthcare services.

“Rehabilitation research is pivotal to the evolution of healthcare systems worldwide. This symposium exemplifies Qatar's dedication to fostering a robust research culture, empowering professionals to drive innovation and deliver evidence-based, high-quality care,” said Dr. Al Suwaidi during the opening ceremony.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad further underscored the value of global collaboration and accessibility saying,“By offering this symposium as a free, online platform, we are not only empowering our professionals but opening doors for clinicians and researchers worldwide to share in Qatar's vision for transformative rehabilitation excellence.”

The symposium is a cornerstone of HMC's strategic rehabilitation 2030 initiative, reflecting Qatar's ambition to establish itself as a model for rehabilitation research and innovation. This initiative is part of the QRI Strategy 2030 and aligns with the WHO Rehabilitation Competency Framework, reinforcing the importance of embedding research competencies within rehabilitation therapy professionals. The symposium directly addresses the growing need for rehabilitation services, with over 2.4 billion people worldwide requiring these services to improve health and quality of life, as highlighted by the WHO.

Structured as a three-tier programme, the symposium began with Level 1 (Basic Training), introducing essential rehabilitation research methodologies and quality improvement practices. Intermediate and advanced sessions were scheduled for January 4 and January 11, 2025, respectively.

This stepwise approach is designed to bridge knowledge gaps and foster mentorship, resource allocation, and innovation across the rehabilitation workforce.

The symposium also addresses critical challenges such as limited research training, time constraints, and mentorship deficiencies.

By promoting cross-disciplinary collaboration and protecting dedicated research time, HMC aims to embed rehabilitation research within competency evaluations, fostering career growth and sustained engagement among therapy professionals.

As Qatar continues to lead the development of cutting-edge rehabilitation strategies, the symposium reflects the nation's unwavering commitment to shaping evidence-based, patient-centred care practices that resonate across the globe.

Building on the success of the Level 1 symposium, HMC is driving forward long-term initiatives to transform rehabilitation research and practice in Qatar and beyond.

The upcoming Level 2 and Level 3 sessions will delve into advanced methodologies, focusing on ethical AI integration, machine learning applications, and digital health technologies to enhance patient outcomes.

Simultaneously, Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy is accelerating research growth through the Research Culture Improvement Program, which began with the Rehab Research Survey and Rehabilitation Research Symposiums and will soon expand to include the Rehab Research Incubator and international collaborations with expert teams for mentorship.