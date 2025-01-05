Turkey highlights its pivotal steps in rebuilding Syria

(MENAFN) Turkey has made important steps in rebuilding Syria and the "sun is rising" again in the nearby nation, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted on Saturday.



Addressing the AK Party's 8th Ordinary Provincial in the northern region of Ordu, Erdogan emphasized the renovation in Syria as a major success of Turkey’s provincial strategies.



“We didn’t step directly into Syria, but we have addressed every dimension of its issues comprehensively and brought it to its current state. Now, the sun is rising again in Syria,” he stated.



The leader stressed Turkey’s active strategy to protect its southern limits, noting that historic alterations are happening in the area just beyond its frontiers.



Erdogan noted that instead of an immediate stride into Syria, Turkey’s complex approach has caused optimistic results.



Erdogan further censured what he labeled some Turkish opposition leaders’ “orientalist” viewpoints, which outlook the Middle East as a “quagmire” instead of identifying chances for positive engagement.



His comments came as Turkey remains its attempts to build the future of Syria while keeping peace through its limits and aiding exiled Syrians impacted by the current war.

