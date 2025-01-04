Autostore Wins First Customer In South Korean Pharmaceutical Sector

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) AutoStore wins first customer in South Korean sector

January 4, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Geo-Young, one of South Korea's leading pharmaceutical distributors, has inaugurated its Smart Hub Center in Incheon, marking a significant advancement in the as the first in the nation's pharmaceutical sector to integrate the AutoStore system into its operations.

The Smart Hub Center employs AutoStore's automated storage and retrieval system to address the specific demands of pharmaceutical distribution, where precision, safety, and efficiency are paramount.

Key features include:



High-density storage : A compact cube structure accommodates 40,000 bins across 16 layers, optimizing space utilization.

Robotic operations : Eighty robots operate atop the grid, efficiently retrieving and delivering items for processing. Advanced picking technology : A multi-jointed picking robot processes up to 1,200 items per hour, ensuring accurate order fulfillment.

The system's intelligent design places frequently accessed items near the top for quicker retrieval, streamlining operations.

By adopting the AutoStore system, Geo-Young aims to meet the growing demands of the pharmaceutical industry. Automation reduces reliance on manual processes, increases accuracy, and accelerates delivery times, aligning with the need for reliable and scalable solutions.

The launch of the Smart Hub Center represents a significant advancement in pharmaceutical logistics within Korea. Geo-Young's implementation of AutoStore technology demonstrates how automation can effectively meet complex distribution requirements, providing a model for efficient and reliable supply chain management.

This development underscores AutoStore's commitment to delivering practical, scalable solutions that support businesses in optimizing their logistics operations.