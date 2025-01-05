(MENAFN) The battery commander of the 112th Missile Brigade Division of the 1st Tank of the Western Military District of the RF (military unit 03333), Captain Nagayko, was at the epicenter of the explosion that took place in the village of Shuia, Ivanovo region (RF), on January 3, 2025. He was involved in the deaths of 59 people at the wake in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region.



In line with Ukrinform, this was posted on by the Main Intelligence Directorate.



He was on mission in his military group, and Nahayko Kostyantyn Volodymyrovych had many fragmentary wounds to almost all organs, such as the brain, and underwent skull trepanation.



Captain Nahayko was born on November 6, 1995 in Svobodny, Amur area (Russia). He graduated from the St. Petersburg University of Aerospace Instrumentation and the Mikhailovsk Military Artillery Academy.



Immediately involved in the full-scale conflict against Ukraine. He was involved in strikes with Iskander ballistic missiles against citizens and military locations in Sumy and Kharkiv areas.



