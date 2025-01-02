PICC Line, Dialysis Catheter Associated Blood Stream Infections: Safer Alternative Designs Await

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Vigna criticizes polyurethane PICC lines, promoting hydrophilic-coated lines for reducing infections, thrombosis, and complications such as sepsis

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Collectively, the artificial vascular endothelium coating (AVEC) should provide a novel, safe and generalized anti-thromboinflammation strategy for diverse blood-contacting medical devices," states Shuangyang Li, Investigator, School of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Tianjin University, China.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD , national malpractice attorney and PICC line sepsis attorney, says,“Central-line associated bloodstream infections are increasing because hospitals continue to use polyurethane PICC lines that are defective when compared with the hydrophilic technology that is available, which reduces the risk of infections and thrombosis.”

What did Shuangyang Li report in his article,“Bio-inspired robust, superhydrophilic and superlubric artificial vascular endothelium coating for anti-thromboinflammation on blood-contracting devices” published in Composites Part B 257 (2023)?:

“Antithrombogenic property of AVEC tested on extracorporeal circulation lines in the setting of hemodialysis and cardiopulmonary bypass surgery on porcine demonstrated no adhesion and activation of platelet on the luminal surface after circulation for 8 h, which was unequivocally comparable to the commercial heparinized Bioline® product.

Further, the applicability of AVEC was verified on various clinically used blood-contacting catheters with short or long service time for different indications, where no thrombus was detected on peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) after endovascular implantation for 7 days.”

Dr. Vigna continues,“Hospital acquired bloodstream infections from PICC lines lead to hospital acquired sepsis and septic shock with resistant organisms that have a substantial increase is morbidity and mortality when compared with community acquired infections. PICC lines should be removed quickly when they are no longer needed and should only be used when peripheral heplocks aren't practical given the clinical scenario.”

Dr. Vigna concludes,“There are commercially available PICC lines available using superhydrophilic technology. This is very promising technology that is being pushed to the back of the line by Bard and other device manufacturers as they choose profits over safety and sell defective polyurethane devices.”

Vigna Law Group Case Criteria: PICC, dialysis catheter, and other central-line complications:

1)Sepsis, Septic Shock, ICU ventilatory support2)End-organ injury including:a intravascular coagulation valve arthritis (joint

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who serious injuries cause by defective medical devices including PICC lines, dialysis catheters, and other central lines. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group , a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent the most injured across the country.

