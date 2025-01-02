Warriors & Quiet Waters Awarded Penfed Foundation Grant To Empower Post-9/11 Combat Veterans To Thrive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The PenFed Foundation is proud to support Warriors & Quiet Waters as they provide post-9/11 combat veterans with the knowledge and confidence they need to rebuild a thriving life of purpose," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren.

Built for More is rooted in in-depth research, evidence-based expertise in holistic wellness and mental, physical, spiritual and social wellbeing, and the leadership's years of experience as military veterans. Each cohort brings together seven veterans, and 24 cohorts will participate in 2025. WQW is honored to serve more than 300 veterans and military family members annually through Built for More, Alumni and Volunteer Engagement.

In between the expeditions in nature, participants remain engaged remotely in the Discovery Phase, where they experience videos, facilitated group discussion, reflection, and leadership development, all focused on holistic wellness and clarity around a thriving life. Built for More is a unique blend of awe-inspiring outdoor excursions and an online, WQW-facilitated, evidence-based personal growth initiative.

WQW's CEO, retired U.S. Marine Col. Brian Gilman , expressed his gratitude for PenFed's generosity, "Through this grant, the PenFed Foundation demonstrates its understanding that when veterans lead purpose-driven, thriving lives, they positively impact everything and everyone around them."

The next Built for More application window will open in January 2025. Veterans who are interested are encouraged to sign up to be notified here when the next application window opens.

