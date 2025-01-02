Partner Real Estate Welcomes Leticia Almaro Nicolini As A Distinguished Northern California Broker Associate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner proudly welcomed Leticia Almaro Nicolini at the Partner Real Estate Brand Launch held on December 12, 2024, at The Turnip Rose Promenade in Costa Mesa, Orange County. Leticia, a seasoned real estate professional based in Walnut Creek, California, serves the East Bay region, which spans Contra Costa and Alameda counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. Her decades of experience, dedication, and expertise make her an invaluable addition to the Partner Real Estate team.Leticia Almaro Nicolini: A Journey of Resilience and ExcellenceLeticia's inspiring story began in Mexico City, where she was born and raised. At the age of 10, her family immigrated to the United States with little more than a dream and determination to succeed. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from USC, Leticia built a successful career in technology and business management before transitioning to real estate in 1993.For over 30 years, Leticia has been a trusted advisor in Walnut Creek and the broader East Bay region, which includes cities along the eastern shores of the San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay, as well as thriving inland communities. She specializes in:Senior Consulting and Retirement Real Estate SolutionsProbate Sales and Certified Distressed Properties1031 and Reverse ExchangesFirst-Time Homebuyers and Relocation AssistanceLeticia credits her recent success to the tools, resources, and innovative systems available at Partner Real Estate.“Joining Partner Real Estate has been the best decision of my career,” Leticia shared.“With the support of a forward-thinking team, I'm able to provide unparalleled service to my clients in Walnut Creek and throughout the East Bay, offering guarantees, cash offers, and stress-free experiences that consistently result in 5-star reviews and referrals.”A Legacy of Leadership and Community ImpactLeticia has spent nearly two decades volunteering with the Contra Costa Association of Realtors, serving in roles such as Ethics Advocate, Ombudsman, and Professional Standards Panel Chair. Her certifications, including Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), and Probate Certified, reflect her deep commitment to continuous learning and client advocacy.Celebrating Excellence at the Brand LaunchThe Partner Real Estate Brand Launch highlighted Leticia's achievements and her role in advancing the company's mission to empower agents, elevate client experiences, and redefine real estate excellence.“Leticia embodies the values of Partner Real Estate-integrity, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to clients,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate.“We are proud to have her as a vital part of our team serving the vibrant and growing East Bay communities.”About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is a premier Southern California-based company committed to empowering agents, elevating client experiences, and setting new standards in the real estate industry. With agents like Leticia Almaro Nicolini leading the way in Walnut Creek and the East Bay, the company is poised to create lasting impact across Northern California.For more information about Partner Real Estate or Leticia Almaro Nicolini, visit

