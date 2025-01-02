Jordan Played 'Pioneering' Role In Providing Relief To Gaza In 2024: UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, January 2 (Petra) - Jordan played a "pioneering and swift" role in providing humanitarian and relief aid to the people of Gaza in 2024, which has continued to this moment, advisor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Adnan Abu Hasna, said.In remarks to "Petra" Thursday, he stated Jordan supported the Palestinian people with thousands of aid-loaded trucks for the people of Gaza.Jordan was the first nation to establish field hospitals that are still operating until now, he noted, adding that the Kingdom also received wounded Palestinians for treatment in Jordanian hospitals.Noting Jordan's "vital" role in all humanitarian and relief fields, he stressed the importance of the prominent political and diplomatic role of His Majesty King Abdullah II in supporting UNRWA against attempts to obscure its efforts and stop its activities.The advisor expressed his "remarkable" appreciation for Jordan's diplomacy and the momentum to support UNRWA's operations, referring to the Kingdom's efforts to counter the systematic campaigns against the agency.