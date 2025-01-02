Edamam Offers Meal Planning Solution With 80,000 High Quality Recipes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edamam launched today a paid plan for its Meal Planner API that leverages the company's proprietary dataset of 80,000 AI-enhanced recipes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edamam , the leading provider of food and nutrition data solutions for business in the health, wellness, and food sectors, launched today a version of its Meal Planner API that leverages a unique dataset of 80,000 high quality recipes . The recipe dataset was developed by Edamam, using proprietary data and AI-enhancement to produce full recipes representing the most commonly eaten meals worldwide. The new Enterprise Core plan for the Meal Planner API allows businesses, dietitians, and coaches to generate highly personalized meal plans without the need to link out to third-party recipe sources.

“The new content in our Meal Planner answers the needs of our customers for recipes with high quality images and detailed cooking instructions,” explained Victor Penev, the Edamam's Founder and CEO.

The dataset of 80,000 recipes is large enough to allow for very targeted personalization of meal plans, based on people's calorie, nutrient, allergen, lifestyle diet needs and or diet restrictions dictated by medical needs. In addition, the Meal Planner allows for easy substation of non-desirable recipes from a large pool of alternatives. A user can also generate a full shopping list for the meal plan and fulfil an order through a seamless integration with Instacart.

“Our goal is to make the healthy choice the easy choice when it comes to food. Using high quality recipes that will motivate people to cook at home is a step in this direction,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam has planned a number of new features and improvements to its Meal Planner, including addition of non-recipe meals and an AI based Meal Planner agent, which can interact and produce a customized meal plan in an intuitive conversation manner, similar to the way a dietitian would create a meal plan. These new features will make the Meal Planner even more useful and will be launched in three to six months.

Edamam organizes the world's food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam's technology helps customers answer their clients' perennial question:“What should I eat?”

