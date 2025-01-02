Gordo VFD Raises Funds For Drone Donation To Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordo Volunteer FD Receives a drone.

Pilot Institute Supports Donation #56 Public Safety in Gordo, Alabama

- Mark LangleyHEBRON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Gordo Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), a small but dedicated fire and rescue department in West Alabama, has successfully raised funds to receive a state-of-the-art drone donation. This achievement, facilitated through the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program (NPS-DDP ), underscores the department's commitment to improving public safety and enhancing their response to a wide range of emergencies across their diverse and expansive coverage area.The Gordo VFD serves a rural community facing unique challenges, including forest and grass fires, hazardous material incidents, highway emergencies, and search-and-rescue missions. Highlighting the critical need for UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) technology, the department shared:"We are a small rural department in West Alabama that responds to a diverse and expansive coverage area. Within this area, we respond to forest/grass fires, where access is often difficult. A drone would help us reconnoiter the area to identify the best entry points and setup locations. Additionally, we cover a major four-lane U.S. highway and rail line transporting hazardous materials daily. A drone would be invaluable in assessing hazardous material incidents, determining the best access points, planning evacuations, and identifying potential environmental risks. For missing person rescues, a drone could make a crucial difference in ensuring a successful outcome. With a small team of 10-15 responders, any technology that enhances our capabilities is greatly appreciated."Donation DetailsPurpose:The drone will enable the Gordo VFD to:Quickly assess and respond to forest and grass fires in challenging terrains.Manage hazardous material incidents on highways and rail lines by providing real-time situational awareness.Assist in search-and-rescue missions to locate missing persons more efficiently.Technology:The donated drone includes advanced features such as thermal imaging, high-definition aerial surveillance, and extended flight capabilities, specifically designed to support firefighting, hazardous material response, and rescue operations.This drone was donated by a private citizen, Mr. Wang from Seal Beach, CA, through NPS-DDP. Donations like these help support our foundation's mission, and we extend a heartfelt shout-out to Mr. Wang for his generosity and dedication to public safety.Pilot Institute Supports Donation #56 Public Safety in Gordo, AlabamaWe are thrilled to announce that Pilot Institute is generously donating two Public Safety Part 107 courses to the City of Gordo, Alabama. This contribution will help enhance local safety efforts by equipping teams with vital drone operation skills.We extend our heartfelt thanks to Pilot Institute for their invaluable support in empowering communities through education and innovation. If you are looking for the best Part 107 classes, be sure to contact us at ..., and we will connect you with Pilot Institute. Please note that up to 10% of all sales will be donated back to NPS-DDP.Mark Langley, Founder of NPS-DDPMark Langley, founder of NPS-DDP, emphasized the impact of drone technology on rural public safety agencies, stating:"Small departments like Gordo VFD play a critical role in their communities, responding to a wide range of emergencies with limited resources. This drone will serve as a force multiplier, providing vital support in complex and dangerous situations, and ultimately helping to save lives."About Gordo Volunteer Fire DepartmentThe Gordo VFD is a rural fire and rescue department located in West Alabama. With a small but dedicated team of 10-15 responders, the department serves an expansive coverage area, addressing emergencies such as forest fires, hazardous material incidents, highway accidents, and search-and-rescue missions. Despite their size, the Gordo VFD is steadfast in its mission to respond to every call for assistance with professionalism and care.About the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program (NPS-DDP)NPS-DDP is a 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to providing public safety agencies with cutting-edge drone technology. By partnering with organizations like Gordo VFD, NPS-DDP ensures first responders have access to tools that enhance their capabilities and improve community safety.For more information about NPS-DDP and how to support their initiatives, visit:Closing StatementWith the addition of a UAV system and support from Pilot Institute, the Gordo Volunteer Fire Department is better equipped to meet the diverse and challenging demands of their coverage area. The successful fundraising effort for this drone donation marks a new chapter in the department's ability to protect and serve their community with greater efficiency and safety.

Mark Langley

National Public Safety Drone Donation Program

+1 860-374-8510

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Help make a difference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.