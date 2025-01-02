Bitget Wallet Unveils $1M Airdrop For BGB Holders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has unveiled an exclusive rewards program for holders of its native token, BGB. Starting January 2025, users who hold 1 BGB or more will be eligible to share a $1 million airdrop pool while unlocking weekly perks through collaborations with leading blockchain projects.

The campaign kicks off with its first phase from January 2 to January 9, 2025. In this initial phase, users holding above 1 BGB can join a $100,000 prize pool and receive airdrops from projects such as XION and MomoAI. The total reward pool for the campaign will reach $1 million, distributed across multiple phases throughout the year. Bitget Wallet plans to announce further reward opportunities soon, ensuring consistent benefits for BGB holders. Users can now swap their BWB to BGB seamlessly through the Bitget Wallet app at a rate of 1 BWB = 0.08563 BGB, with all swaps processed quickly on-chain.

This program follows the merger of BWB into BGB , consolidating Bitget's token ecosystem under a single unified token - BGB. BGB's future utility is set to expand significantly across on-chain and real-world applications. It will be integrated into leading DeFi ecosystems for decentralized trading, staking, and lending, serving as gas token within Bitget Wallet while gaining priority access to new project launches and airdrops. Real-world applications include powering payments for dining, travel, and shopping, unlocking additional benefits like discounts, rebates, and luxury services. To enhance its value, a quarterly buyback and burn mechanism is implemented. BGB's deflationary model began with the burn of 800 million tokens, reducing its total supply by 40%.

As the fastest-growing on-chain superapp, Bitget Wallet has recently hit 60 million users with 300% annual growth. "BGB is central to our vision of empowering the decentralized ecosystem," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By integrating BGB into a growing range of use cases - from DeFi, PayFi applications to real-world payments - we are creating an ecosystem where value seamlessly flows between CeFi and DeFi. This initiative brings us closer to realizing our goal of making Web3 accessible to all and accelerating global adoption."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at