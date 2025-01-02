Lockheed Martin Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Results Webcast
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) will webcast live its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET.
James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations,
will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Fourth quarter and full year 2024 results will be published prior to the market opening on Jan. 28.
The live webcast will be available at and the accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts will also be available on the same website prior to market open.
An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at , and a podcast will be available here .
For additional information, visit the company's website: .
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin .
