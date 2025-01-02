Pro-European protests in Georgia continue into New Year amid EU accession tensions

(MENAFN) Pro-European Union protests in Georgia, which have been ongoing for over a month in opposition to the suspension of EU accession talks, carried on into New Year’s Eve in the capital, Tbilisi.



The protests erupted on November 28 in response to Premier Irakli Kobakhidze’s decision to halt Georgia’s EU integration negotiations for four years. He attributed the suspension to what he called “blackmail and manipulation” by certain European Union politicians.



These demonstrations, which started following the October 26 parliamentary elections, have intensified due to the government's position on EU membership and its approach to European integration. Despite the New Year holiday, the protests continued unabated in Tbilisi.



On New Year’s Eve, thousands of protesters gathered in front of the parliament building. Many brought homemade festive dishes to share and set up tables along Tbilisi’s Shota Rustaveli Avenue, offering food to tourists visiting the capital. The crowd welcomed 2025 with fireworks, chanting slogans demanding new parliamentary elections and expressing their dissatisfaction with the government’s EU policies.



Protesters waved flags of the European Union, Georgia, and other countries, and remained in the area for hours, celebrating the New Year together.

MENAFN02012025000045016755ID1109049185