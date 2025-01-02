IGEL Appoints Jeff Mitchell CRO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "From scaling revenue to establishing strategic partnerships with global partners, Jeff has consistently delivered amazing results, innovation and impactful outcomes for customers," said IGEL CEO Klaus Oestermann. "Jeff is a great addition to IGEL's leadership team. IGEL empowers organizations in services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, etc. with enhanced security, business continuity and the best TCO with its next-generation secure endpoint OS designed for hybrid work environments."

Before joining IGEL, Mitchell served as CRO for Aisera and Nexthink. Prior to that, he was a senior vice president responsible for VMware's rapid expansion into EUC and drove sales at AirWatch that was acquired by VMware. His work has included scaling revenue beyond $1 billion and establishing partnerships with tech giants like HP, Lenovo, key software partners and global system integrators.

" I am incredibly excited to join IGEL as chief revenue officer at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey,"

said Mitchell. "IGEL is leading the charge in redefining the enterprise endpoint with a unique focus on security, optimization, sustainability and empowering organizations to embrace hybrid work environments. I'm looking forward to partnering with the talented IGEL team, our customers and industry leaders to drive growth, deliver innovation and shape the future of secure and efficient digital workspaces."

To learn more, discover IGEL's transformative secure endpoint OS, designed to significantly reduce endpoint total cost of ownership (TCO) and minimize the endpoint attack surface. Join us at IGEL Now & Next , taking place from March 24-28 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. This event is a fantastic opportunity to meet the IGEL team and experience firsthand how we're revolutionizing the endpoint landscape. Click here

for details.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leading secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience that is seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, advancing sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS takes a zero-trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model, removing the attack vectors that are often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners in more than 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit

.

SOURCE IGEL