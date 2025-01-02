Mughal Road Closed For 5Th Day, Efforts Underway To Clear Snow
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir has been closed for vehicular traffic for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches including Peer Ki Gali, officials said.
The alternative route connecting Jammu's Poonch and south Kashmir's Shopian district was shut on December 29 following heavy snowfall.
The LINK road is closed for vehicular traffic and there has been fresh snowfall in the area as well, they said.
There is heavy snow accumulation from Dubjan to Peer Ki Gali, a distance of 45 kilometres, they said.
The men and machines are working to clear the road link of snow and make it trafficable, they added.
