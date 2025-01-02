Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2025, With Profiles Of 47 Equipment Oems And Their Telematics Offerings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems to reach 16.1 million units worldwide by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A wide range of aftermarket solution providers have entered the off-highway vehicle telematics space, offering solutions for various assets including multi-brand equipment fleets and commonly also other types of mobile and stationary equipment and vehicles. Solutions available on the market enable the delivery of vehicle management, operator management and safety management applications linking off-highway machines and enterprise IT systems.

The global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems reached 8.8 million units in 2023. This includes connected units deployed on various off-highway vehicles across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors. The construction sector accounts for the largest share, driven by OEM telematics systems offered by heavy equipment manufacturers. Agriculture and mining are the second and third largest sectors in terms of the number of connected units deployed on machines and vehicles used in agricultural and mining operations respectively. The remainder is represented by the forestry sector including telematics systems fitted to various forestry equipment. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9 percent, the active installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems across all sectors is forecasted to reach 16.1 million units worldwide in 2028.

The North American market is estimated to be somewhat larger than the European. The Rest of the World is moreover estimated to represent more than half of the global installed base of off highway vehicle telematics systems. The top ten equipment manufacturers offering telematics together account for around 70 percent of the total number of off-highway vehicle telematics systems in use across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors globally. The publisher ranks Caterpillar as the leading off highway vehicle telematics provider. Caterpillar was the first to surpass the milestone of 1.0 million connected assets across all segments and the company now has more than 1.5 million units.

The runners-up are Komatsu and SANY. Other major manufacturers with several hundred thousand active units include Deere & Company, Volvo Construction Equipment, XCMG, Zoomlion, Hitachi Construction Machinery and JCB. HD Hyundai, CNH Industrial and Doosan Bobcat are also estimated to have reached the milestone of 100,000 units. Additional players having estimated installed bases of off-highway vehicle telematics units in the tens of thousands include AGCO, Liebherr, Terex, JLG Industries, CLAAS Group and Tadano.

The aftermarket for off-highway vehicle telematics is expected to shrink as the equipment manufacturers continue to introduce standard fitment on additional machine models and simultaneously increase the length of free software subscriptions. Arguments such as the OEMs' weak spot being the inability to adequately serve the needs of mixed multi-brand fleets are becoming less valid thanks to initiatives such as the AEMP telematics standard which makes it possible to collect data from different brands and manage it all from a software interface of choice. There are however promising opportunities for telematics players that partner with the OEMs, either as end-to-end full-service providers or - in many cases maybe more realistically - working alongside OEM personnel to optimise the telematics functionality. In addition to the standard-fitted systems and time-limited subscriptions commonly included for free, the telematics players can also benefit from the upselling of more advanced functionality.

There are several notable examples of partner-powered and co-developed offerings in the equipment OEM telematics space. In line with trends in adjacent markets such as fleet management for commercial vehicles, the partner strategy may grow in popularity among the equipment manufacturers at the expense of in-house telematics development efforts. This can especially be the case for equipment manufacturers that do not currently offer OEM telematics to their customers.

The future development path is however far from certain as there are also numerous examples of OEMs moving from partner-powered to in-house developed telematics offerings in recent years. An increasing number of players such as vendors focused on on-road commercial vehicle fleet management are nevertheless expected to diversify into telematics for various off highway vehicles and stationary objects. This enables fleets to monitor and manage all of their business-critical assets through the same back office interface, using familiar applications and reporting tools. Asset tracking, especially for smaller and lower-value items, represents a heavily underpenetrated market with considerable potential for telematics providers that are ready to diversify their product offering. Particularly strong growth is expected for solutions that also enable tracking of ancillary equipment such as attachments, implements, handheld tools and similar items.

Highlights from the report



Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Overview of the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.

Profiles of 47 equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings.

Comprehensive overview of the off-highway vehicle telematics value chain and key applications.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments. Market forecasts lasting until 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Off-highway vehicle manufacturers

1.2 The construction sector

1.3 The mining sector

1.4 The agricultural sector

1.5 The forestry sector

2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Technologies and Solutions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Off-highway vehicle telematics infrastructure

2.2.1 Vehicle segment

2.2.2 Positioning segment

2.2.3 Network segment

2.2.4 Backoffice segment

2.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

2.3 Off-highway vehicle management

2.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

2.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

2.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

2.3.4 Precision agriculture

2.4 Equipment operator management

2.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

2.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

2.5 Safety management

2.5.1 Proximity detection and collision avoidance systems

2.5.2 Video-based monitoring solutions

2.5.3 Fatigue and distraction monitoring

2.6 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and forecast

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Vendor market shares

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Equipment industry players

3.3.2 Telematics industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT and other industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

4 Construction and Mining Equipment Manufacturers



Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Doosan Bobcat

Epiroc

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

HD Hyundai Infracore

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

Komatsu

Liebherr

Sandvik Volvo Construction Equipment

Other manufacturers



Bell Equipment

BOMAG

JLG Industries

Kobelco

Kubota

Link-Belt Cranes and LBX (Sumitomo)

LiuGong

Mahindra & Mahindra

Manitowoc

Mecalac

SANY

Tadano

Takeuchi

Terex

Wacker Neuson

XCMG Zoomlion

5 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers



AGCO

Amazone

ARGO Tractors

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

JCB

Komatsu

Krone

Kubota

Mahindra & Mahindra

Ponsse

Rottne

SDF

Stara

Tigercat Vermeer

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900