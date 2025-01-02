Blue Elephant Energy – Portfolio Expansion In The Netherlands By 88 Mwp



EQS-Media / 02.01.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The Hamburg-based solar and wind operator Blue Elephant GmbH (BEE) signed the of a Dutch PV park from the Dutch developer TPSolar on 20 December 2024. The final step in the acquisition of a portfolio with a total capacity of approx. 88 MWp, consisting of three PV parks, has been successfully completed.



The acquired PV parks are spread across the Netherlands and are at different stages of development. The largest park, with a capacity of 50 MWp, is located in the north-east of the country, scheduled to be commissioned in time for the turn of the year 2025/2026. A 9 MWp project is located in the south of the country and has already been connected to the grid. The last of the acquired projects is also located in the south of the country and comprises 29 MWp. Commissioning of this solar PV park is envisioned for the second quarter of 2025.



Once the PV portfolio is fully commissioned, annual savings of 48.830 tonnes of CO2 emissions and 38.493 m3 of water can be expected. The three parks will thus make a significant contribution to achieving the Netherlands' ambitious climate targets by 2035.



Following the realisation of this investment, BEE has expanded its total Dutch portfolio to 717 MWp. This increases BEE's existing portfolio to 1,730 MWp, which comprises PV and wind parks in nine countries.



'We are pleased to increase our portfolio in the Netherlands to more than 717 MWp,' commented Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer of Blue Elephant Energy GmbH. 'This transaction strengthens our trustworthy partnership with TP Solar and is a testimony to our successful growth strategy and is making a further contribution to our overarching commitment to a greener future.'



Martin Voigt, Chief Financial Officer of TPSolar affirms: „We highly value the cooperation with BEE who has become a reliable partner. By constructing this portfolio we have reached our goals for 2024/2025 and continue our growth path as planned. We are proud of our fantastic team. Every team member is key to our success.”



About TPSolar:

TPSolar Nederland B.V. develops, finances, constructs and operates PV and Battery Storage

projects in the Netherlands. By building the BEE portfolio, TPSolar realizes the same installed capacity by the end of 2025 as in the previous 5 years, confirming the firms growth trend. The team has already secured further roughly 200MWp within the Durch subsidy scheme SDE and is perfectly set up for its future in the Dutch market and a sustainable growth.



Kontakt:

TPSolar Nederland B.V.

...

Tel: +31 023 741 01 44



About Blue Elephant Energy GmbH:

Blue Elephant Energy GmbH (BEE) develops, acquires and operates solar and wind parks in nine countries with a focus on Western and Central Europe. Since its foundation in 2016, a renewable energy portfolio of currently 1,730 MW has been built up, part of which is currently under construction. BEE's renewable energy plants contribute to a sustainable energy supply: By the end of 2023, BEE had saved 3,016,623 tonnes of CO2 and supplied 2,398,323 households with clean energy. As part of its ESG strategy, BEE makes a direct contribution to social projects at local level, particularly in Chile and the Dominican Republic. BEE has a project development pipeline of around 4.5 GW.



Contact:

Blue Elephant Energy GmbH

Karen Westphal

Jungfernstieg 51

20354 Hamburg

Fon: +49 40 320 27 21 0

Fax: +49 40 320 27 21 02

E-Mail: ...

Issuer: Blue Elephant Energy GmbH

Key word(s): Energy

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Blue Elephant Energy GmbH Jungfernstieg 51 20354 Hamburg Germany Internet: EQS News ID: 2059961



End of News EQS Media