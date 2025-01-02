Samana Developers sponsors Al-Nasr Sports Club

(MENAFN- Samana Group) (Dubai – 2 January 2025) – SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, has today announced a new sponsorship agreement with Al Nasr Sports Club, one of the oldest sports’ clubs in the UAE. The agreement, which was formalized during a press conference at the club’s headquarters, will makes Samana Developers an official sponsor of Al Nasr’s first football team.

The signing ceremony was attended by the key figures from both organisations, including His Excellency Mansour Al Falasi, Chairman of Al Nasr Club Investment Company, Noura Al-Jasmi, members of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Investment Company, and Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers.

Mansour Al Falasi expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This agreement strengthens our efforts to build strong, sustainable relationships with the private sector. Al Nasr Sports Club has become an increasingly attractive proposition for businesses, and we are proud to continue our partnership with Samana Developers for the second consecutive year.”

Imran Farooq shared this enthusiasm, emphasizing the shared vision of both organizations. "We are honoured to support one of the UAE's oldest and most prestigious clubs. This partnership aligns with our support for the nation's sporting landscape, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Al Nasr."

Samana Developers, a name becoming increasingly familiar on the Dubai property scene, has announced a swanky foray into the global market. Not content with its already impressive 4.6% market share in Dubai – placing them amongst the top seven developers, no less – the firm has unveiled a truly eye-catching project in the Maldives, partnering with the esteemed designer Elie Saab, Samana is set to deliver "Samana Ocean Views Interior by Elie Saab". This ambitious move, overseen by CEO Imran Farooq, marks a significant step in the company’s expansion and underscores its commitment to delivering high-end properties.

Founded in 1945, Al Nasr SC is a cornerstone of Emirati football, boasting a rich history and a passionate fanbase. The club has consistently challenged for domestic honours and has made notable strides in recent years to enhance its infrastructure, youth development programs, and player recruitment.

This sponsorship is part of Samana Developers’ social responsibility strategy and reflects its commitment to the UAE community and its endeavour to promoting a vibrant sporting culture in the UAE.





