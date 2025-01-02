Chicago Author Releases A New Book, Finds Responses For Changing Needs Of Contemporary Readers With The Book Of Ironies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THE OF IRONIES by Martha Cecilia Rivera

The Book of Ironies, a collection of microfictions released this month by Chicago-based author Martha Cecilia Rivera, answers the needs of the modern reader.

- Martha Cecilia RiveraCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Book of Ironies, a collection of microfictions released this month by Chicago-based bilingual author Martha Cecilia Rivera, answers the needs of the modern reader, who craves for intellectual engagement in quick, small doses that stick, producing laughter and reflection while definitively entertaining.Microfiction intends to cause a huge impact on the reader's minds and hearts through stories told in about 100 words. In an era when readers are bombarded with audiovisual capsules based on highly fragmented realities, this innovative literary genre retains the ability to tell complete written stories in tiny tales that produce insight, satire, and surprise. Both old-school readers, who sit in front of their fireplace to enjoy the craft of every single sentence, and new generations, who proudly share them on their electronic devices, find in The Book of Ironies a deep, impactful reading that makes them rethink the world with a smile.Martha Cecilia Rivera's The Book of Ironies includes anecdotes about recognizable characters such as Van Gogh, Nelson Mandela, and George Floyd, taking turns with a feminist, the World Wide Web, and a parrot, among others, to once and forever defeat the microfiction challenge! Microfiction fans usually find anthologies with several contributors. However, Martha Cecilia Rivera is a pioneer as the sole author of The Book of Ironies, keeping her powerful voice through an uncommon assembly of fictional stories, about historical facts, common citizens, events, and even animal species, that the reader thought they knew well but now will never see the same way as before.The Book of Ironies is available on Amazon/Martha Cecilia Rivera .Some of the microfictions featured in The Book of Ironies can be seen in one-minute video shorts on:Author's Facebook page:Author's YouTube channel:results?search_query=martha+cecilia+riveraAbout Martha Cecilia RiveraMartha Cecilia Rivera, a Chicago-based bilingual author, published her first Chicago novel Ghosts for Long Nights (Comun Presencia Publishers) in 2014. Her poem Bretch Steps was selected as the opening for the International Poetry Festival“Juarez Solidarity” in 2015. In 2019, she was awarded Second Place in the North Texas Book Festival (2019) for her novel La fatalidad de la gallina (Ars Comunis Editorial, 2018). In 2024, she published her collection of microfictions, The Book of Ironies, along with a selection of videos, available through the author's social media outlets. Upcoming novels from Martha Cecilia are Chicago Trilogy (2025) and The Gatekeeper (2026). She is currently working on her new novel, Let's Play the Voices, and a second collection of microfictions and videos.Media contact:Keri ShanePhone: 847-476-8688Email: ...

