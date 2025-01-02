Yuva Kabaddi Series: UP Falcons Edge Past Chandigarh Chargers To Claim Division 2 Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Coimbatore, Jan 2 (IANS) The Division 2 stage of the 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series concluded in spectacular at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore, marking a thrilling start to the new year. The grand finale between UP Falcons and Chandigarh Chargers was a nail-biting affair, with the Falcons emerging victorious by a single point in a dramatic 33-32 finish.

The first half belonged entirely to the Chandigarh Chargers, who dominated with a 12-point lead, leaving the Falcons on the backfoot. Bablu Singh led the Chargers' charge with seven points, supported by a well-rounded team effort.

However, UP Falcons staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, starting with an all-out to reduce the deficit. They maintained their momentum, inflicting another all-out with eight minutes left to seize the lead.

The match reached its climax with the scores tied at 32-32 in the final moments. Chandigarh's star raider Nikesh faced a do-or-die raid but was brilliantly tackled by Tarun Kumar, sealing the Falcons' 33-32 victory.

For UP Falcons, Rachit Yadav was the standout raider, scoring nine points, while Ayush Kumar anchored the defense with four crucial tackle points. Despite a strong all-around performance by the Chargers, their inability to close out the game in the final moments cost them the title.

With Division 2 wrapped up in style, the Yuva Kabaddi Series now moves to Division 1, set to commence on January 3.