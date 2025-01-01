Canon Hong Kong Announces The Appointment Of Mr Gary Lee As The New CEO Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
1/1/2025 11:31:53 PM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - Canon Hongkong Company Limited (Canon Hong Kong) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Gary Lee as the company's new CEO, with immediate effect.
MENAFN01012025003551001712ID1109047723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.