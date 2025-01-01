Start 2025 Strong With Planet Fitness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company expands strength training options in majority of clubs nationwide with new plate-loaded equipment to meet consumers' evolving needs

Now through January 10, new members can join for just $1 down and only $15 a month

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to get strong in 2025 and join Planet Fitness with a limited time offer. New members can join today through January 10 for just $1 down and only $15 a month, and cancel anytime*. To find the nearest club, or join online, click

Planet Fitness offers a high-value member experience with best-in-class strength and

cardio equipment for all fitness levels. Whether beginner or advanced, everyone can feel comfortable in Planet Fitness' Judgement Free environment.

Consumers are focused on health and wellness in the New Year, and industry trends show a growing emphasis on strength training. According to

Mindbody's 2024 Wellness Trends Report**, strength training remains a top focus, with more than 60 percent of individuals reporting that prioritizing weight and strength training are key parts of their fitness routines. To meet consumers' evolving needs, more than 1,700 Planet Fitness clubs nationwide*** have introduced new strength equipment, which includes:



The Magnum Supine Bench Press: Targets chest, shoulders, and triceps through natural, strength-building motion.

The Magnum Hack Squat: Focuses on quads and glutes for a complete lower body workout. The Seated Calf Machine: Strengthens calves and hamstrings in a comfortable seated position.

The Company expects the new plate-loaded strength equipment to be in nearly all 2,600+ locations in 2025****.

"Consumers are seeking more options for strength training as their fitness needs evolve, and Planet Fitness is a place where everyone can get strong and achieve their goals in the New Year," said Jamie

Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "We offer a high-value fitness experience, with a wide variety of both strength and cardio equipment, ensuring everyone can work out their way. We encourage everyone to take advantage of our limited time membership offer and join our inspiring and supportive fitness community where everyone can grow stronger together."

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and brand-name cardio equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness and New Year goals, all in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience.

*Offer valid 12/31/2024 - 1/10/2025 at U.S. locations only

**Mindbody. "6 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2024" Mindbody, 2024,

***Contact your local club for availability

****U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in

Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,637 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

