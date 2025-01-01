Ballard Designs Birmingham Retail Store Hosts Flower Magazine And Renowned Floral Designer In Interior Design And Decorating Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Design enthusiasts and fans of the furniture retailer and the popular floral magazine gathered to watch former White House floral designer , Laura Dowling, create magic in the moment. Renowned for her romantic garden style, Dowling gifted the enrapt crowd with her favorite tips and techniques as she demonstrated how to craft a stunning holiday arrangement.

Dowling recommends starting any holiday design, whether it's an entire decor installation, a specific room design or a special floral display, with a concept or theme that will help tie all of the colors and details together.

"A mood board is a great tool for visualizing various options," says Dowling. She also advocates

using seasonal elements, including touches of sparkle and glamour, embellished with a personal touch. "By using natural materials and seasonal decorations that reflect your personal taste and style, it's possible to create holiday designs that are both unique and inspirational."



Dowling served as Chief Floral Designer at the White House from 2009 to 2015, managing floral design for thousands of official and private events, including state dinners and large-scale installations, such as Fourth of July and the iconic White House Christmas. Her popular books include "Floral Diplomacy at the White House", "A White House Christmas," and how-to tomes "Bouquets" and "Wreaths."

Dowling was welcomed to the stage by Ballard Designs president, Karen Mooney , and introduced to the design-loving crowd by Flower Magazine founder and editor-in-chief, Margo Shaw , a longtime Ballard friend and collaborator. In her warm welcome, Mooney thanked guests for joining Ballard's first Alabama location in historic downtown Birmingham.



"We love Alabama!" Mooney declared enthusiastically. "We've wanted to expand this way for years and look forward to helping our loyal friends and customers from near and far bring their design dreams to life."

Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs , echoes the president's excitement.

" This is our 25th retail store and we're going strong ," Milanese said. "Our national expansion is working, people love coming into our beautiful new Birmingham store, and our staff is so excited to be working in the storied Hardwick Building."

Flower Magazine is just the first of many local businesses that the Ballard Designs retail location will partner with on design-oriented events throughout the upcoming year.

" We want our newest store to evolve into a vibrant community destination where others in the design niche can come to dream, shop and just have fun – so stay tuned!" Karen Mooney informed the smiling crowd.

Book Release and Signing

At the event, Dowling previewed her newest book, "Designing Christmas" (Stichting Kunstboek 2025), with an exclusive book signing for guests. In the book, Laura outlines her 10-step creative process, her favorite holiday design elements (e.g., a wreath, Christmas tree, garland, topiaries, bouquets, etc.) as well as 10 inspiring design schemes ranging from a whimsical "Vintage Parisian Carousel" theme to a traditional "Hunt Country" design. The title is scheduled for nation-wide release in September, 2025.

As the sparkling evening came to a reluctant close, the full store staff stayed on to help newcomers to the Ballard Designs brand appreciate the latest in furniture styles and seasonal home décor.

