Tada By Jikai Bao Wins Iron A' Design Award In Kitchenware And Horeca Category

Innovative Tada Tumbler Recognized for Excellence in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Jikai Bao 's innovative Tada tumbler as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition underscores the Tada tumbler's exceptional design and its potential to positively impact the kitchenware industry.The Tada tumbler's award-winning design directly addresses the needs of modern consumers, particularly drivers, by offering a practical and environmentally conscious solution for enjoying beverages on the go. Its innovative features, such as the magnetic lid and clear open/close visibility, demonstrate a keen understanding of user needs and align with the growing trend of sustainable, reusable drinkware in the kitchenware industry.The Tada tumbler stands out for its thoughtful design that prioritizes user experience and safety. The magnetic lid allows for effortless one-handed use, while the tumbler's precise dimensions ensure a comfortable grip and compatibility with various car cup holders. These features showcase Jikai Bao's commitment to creating functional, user-friendly kitchenware that enhances daily life.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Jikai Bao's dedication to innovation and excellence in kitchenware design. This recognition is expected to inspire the brand to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in creating products that meet the evolving needs of consumers while promoting sustainability.Team MembersThe award-winning Tada tumbler was designed by Jikai Bao and Richie Ma, with Sharlene Tai serving as the project director.Interested parties may learn more about the Tada tumbler and its award-winning design at:About Jikai BaoJikai Bao is a talented designer from China who works with Shanghai Grand, a company with nearly 20 years of experience in product design and development. Focusing on innovative design and brand planning, Jikai Bao and the Shanghai Grand team bring users effective, user-friendly, and fun original home products that combine rich experience, excellent quality, and creative design ideas.About Shanghai Grand Trade Co.,Ltd.Founded in 2003, Shanghai Grand is a product design and innovation company headquartered in Shanghai. With over 20 years of experience, Grand offers full-service product development, from user research, strategic planning, and creative solutions to product design, development, purchasing, quality inspection, logistics, and post-sale services. The company has introduced products in various sectors, striving to create beautiful, unique, and intuitive solutions that profoundly connect with users on both rational and emotional levels.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity, and are expected to be highly-regarded, admired, and cherished creations that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is a highly esteemed international competition that recognizes outstanding kitchenware designs from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, kitchenware industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in this award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the kitchenware industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, inspiring and celebrating innovations that positively impact the global community. To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit:

