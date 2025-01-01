Cabinet Nod For Draft Law On Artistic Professions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday.

After reviewing the items on its agenda, the Cabinet approved - in principle - a draft law on artists and artistic professions. The of Culture prepared the draft law in line with the State's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) in regard to supporting and developing creative sectors. One of the draft's objectives is to contribute to the sustainability of artists' creativity by regulating the ways in which they practise their professions.

The Cabinet decided to approve taking the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for economic, trade and technical co-operation between the governments of Qatar and Colombia.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft agreement on organising the regional conference on the preservation of documentary heritage Doha 2025, between the government of Qatar and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), in addition to a draft agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports between the governments of Qatar and Rwanda, and a draft MoU on co-operation in the fields of labour and human resources development between the Ministry of Labuor in Qatar and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE.

The Cabinet also decided to approve an MoU in the fields of social development and family between the governments of Qatar and Jordan, as well as a draft co-operation agreement between Dhaayen Municipality in Qatar and El Bayadh Municipality in Algeria.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and taking the appropriate decisions in their regard. The reports included a report on the progress of implementing the localisation and replacement plans in government jobs, a report on the outcomes of participating in the 101 session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organisation, and a report on the outcomes of participating in the 41st session of the Saudi Agricultural Exhibition.

