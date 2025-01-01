عربي


Volodymyr Zelensky Appoints Azerbaijani As Head Of Kiev Military Administration

1/1/2025 5:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By a decree issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Teymur Firudin oglu Tkachenko (Mammadov) has been appointed as the head of the Kiev city military administration, Azernews reports via local media.

Tkachenko, born and raised in Kiev, previously held key positions as Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and Deputy Minister of Territorial and Regional Development of Ukraine.

A prominent member of the congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine and a representative of the Azerbaijani Council of Elders in Ukraine, Tkachenko is the son of the late Firudin Mammadov, originally from Azerbaijan's Shamkir region.

The one in black shirt with armband and with jacket in the other photo is the man for the position.

AzerNews

