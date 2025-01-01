Volodymyr Zelensky Appoints Azerbaijani As Head Of Kiev Military Administration
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By a decree issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,
Teymur Firudin oglu Tkachenko (Mammadov) has been appointed as the
head of the Kiev city military administration,
Azernews reports via local media.
Tkachenko, born and raised in Kiev, previously held key
positions as Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and
Deputy Minister of Territorial and Regional Development of
Ukraine.
A prominent member of the congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine
and a representative of the Azerbaijani Council of Elders in
Ukraine, Tkachenko is the son of the late Firudin Mammadov,
originally from Azerbaijan's Shamkir region.
The one in black shirt with armband and with jacket in the other
photo is the man for the position.
MENAFN01012025000195011045ID1109046474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.