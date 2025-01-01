Goi Gives Sanction For Prosecution Of IAS Officer In Arms License Scam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government of India has accorded sanction for prosecution of Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, an IAS officer of erstwhile cadre of Jammu & Kashmir, for involvement in the infamous arms licence scam.
In a communique, the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel & Training, Government has conveyed to Vishal Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General of India, that it has accorded sanction for prosecution of Kumar Rajeev Ranjan in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I am directed to refer to your email dated 23.12. 2024 on the subject mentioned above and to say that an order, conveying grant of sanction against Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, IAS, in CBI RCCHGO51201850007, under section 6 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006(1949 A.D)for alleged offences under section 5(2) PC Act, 2006(1949 A.D.) has already been issued on 28. 11. 2004 with the approval of the competent authority,” reads the communique.
ADVERTISEMENT
It is worthwhile to mention that a huge arms licence scam involving deputy magistrates of Jammu & Kashmir was unearthed by the Rajasthan ATS in 2017.
The case was being probed by the J&K Police before then Governor NN Vohra handed over it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Read Also
HC Cracks Whip On J&K Govt Over Arms License Scam
Nine J&K Residents Held In Joint Maharashtra Police-Military Op; Rifles, Fake Licences Seized
The investigation revealed that arms licences in bulk were issued by the then deputy magistrates in J&K to non-residents on forged documents.
Between 2012 and 2016, deputy commissioners of various districts in J&K had fraudulently and illegally issued bulk arms licences in lieu of monetary consideration, the probe found.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01012025000215011059ID1109046159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.