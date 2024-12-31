Time Travel! Passengers On This Flight Got A Chance To Go Back Into 2024. Here's How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy New Year 2025: If you've ever wanted to back in time and celebrate New Year's twice, this flight offers that incredible opportunity. As journey from 2025 to 2024, they'll have a second chance to ring in the New Year, creating a truly unforgettable experience.



In a post on X, Flightradar posted,“The passengers on flight #UA200 will have a second chance to celebrate #NewYear2025 as the flight takes them from 2025 back to 2024 🎉🤯🍾”

Guam is an island in the western Pacific Ocean and an unincorporated territory of the United States. It is located roughly 3,800 miles west of Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is situated on the island of Oahu in the central Pacific.

Flight UA200 crossing the International Date Line (IDL) will essentially“travel back in time.” While they depart on 1 January, they will land in a location where it is still 2024. For those unfamiliar, the IDL is an imaginary line running through the Pacific Ocean, marking the boundary between regions that observe different calendar dates.

Guam is 19 hours ahead of Honolulu. So, when it's 7:25 AM on New Year's Day in Guam, it's still the evening of the previous day in Honolulu, at 6:25 PM on December 31st. This time difference allows passengers on flight UA200 to experience the New Year twice - first in Guam and then again as they land in Honolulu.

