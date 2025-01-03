Over 880,000 Transactions Processed By Government Service Centres In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 882,583 electronic transactions were completed through comprehensive service centres across Jordan in 2024, of Digital and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat said on Wednesday.

Smeirat highlighted that these centres represent a transformative step in how citizens access government services, aligning with King Abdullah's directives to enhance the quality of life for Jordanians.

By integrating multiple government services under one roof, these centres aim to streamline processes and improve accessibility, the Jordan News Agency, reported.

The first comprehensive government service centre was launched in Al Muqablin, with additional branches opened at Queen Alia International Airport, Irbid, and Tafilah.

Trial operations were also conducted in Madaba, Ma'an, and Aqaba, further expanding the initiative's reach.

“These centres leverage innovative and advanced technologies to provide high-quality, efficient services tailored to the needs of various citizen groups,” Smeirat said.

He added that the initiative also prioritises customer satisfaction by offering services through multiple channels, ensuring accessibility anytime and anywhere.

Smeirat also said that the centres aim to simplify service delivery while enhancing citizens' experiences and satisfaction levels, reflecting the ministry's commitment to modernizing government services.