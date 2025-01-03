'Don't Want A Thailand': Tourism Minister Khaunte Lashes Out At Influencers 'Defaming' Goa

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hitting out at how influencers have been allegedly 'defaming' Goa, the state's Rohan Khaunte claimed that 2024 had been a good year for Goa's tourism. 'Goa cannot be compared with Thailand,' added Khaunte.

"People come to Goa for what it is. More importantly, Goa's beauty and creativity and other things... cannot be compared with Thailand. We don't want to experience a Thailand in Goa,” said Rohan Khaunte at a press in the state on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The tourism minister claimed that five-star hotels in Goa had recorded around 100 per cent occupancy. Rohan Khaunte's comments come after a viral social media post in November, claiming that“foreign tourists have abandoned the state,” triggered a hotbed of reactions about Goa 's infrastructure.

'Do not disturb Goa with smaller issues'

Although Rohan Khaunte admitted that any tourist visiting Goa faced issues with connectivity, getting a taxi, he claimed these were smaller issues. " I am not justifying the issues, but at the same time, we need to ensure that a wrong message is not created by someone. Let us amplify the right issues. Let us not disturb Goa with smaller issues when it is a tourism destination,” said Khaunte.

Goan cabbies are known to often charge passengers exorbitantly, demanding around ₹1500-1800 for a trip that should cost ₹500. In an interview with the TOI in September 2024, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho also admitted that the biggest problem with Goa's transport were the state's taxis.