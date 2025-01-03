Lebanese Parliament Speaker Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament HE Nabih Berri met today with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries.
MENAFN03012025000063011010ID1109053126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.