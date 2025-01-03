عربي


Lebanese Parliament Speaker Meets Qatar's Ambassador

1/3/2025 3:03:03 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament HE Nabih Berri met today with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries.

MENAFN03012025000063011010ID1109053126


The Peninsula

