Missing Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Found Dead In Septic Tank Chhattisgarh CM Says Culprit Won't Be Spared

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who had gone missing in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on January 1, was found dead in a septic tank.

His body was recovered from a septic tank on the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

“A journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, was missing since January 1. The registered a case and formed a special team to investigate. Today his body was recovered from a septic tank in the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar,” reported ANI quoting IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

He further added that a post-mortem of the body was being done. "Suspects of the incident are being questioned."

Reacting to the development, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that the culprit behind the crime would not be spared.

“The news of the murder of young and dedicated journalist Mukesh Chandrakar of Bijapur is extremely sad and heartbreaking. His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of journalism and society,” said Deo.

“We have given instructions to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and give them the harshest punishment.”

Chandrakar ran a YouTube channel called Bastar Junction and was known for his reporting on violence.

His missing complaint was filed by his brother after he did not return home.

According to the Indian Express, police consider the contractor the main suspect; however, it is yet to be ascertained whether he played any role in the crime.

Earlier in October, journalist Dilip Saini was killed in a knife attack in the Sadar Kotwali area of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Following that, four accused were arrested. His colleague, Shahid Khan, who came to his rescue, was also injured in the attack.

In June 2024, journalist Shivshankar Jha was murdered in Bihar.