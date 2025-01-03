DPIIT & SPF Join Forces To Foster Start-Up Growth And Innovation In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 3 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has formed a strategic partnership with the Start-up Policy Forum (SPF), a prominent industry organisation representing India's leading new-age companies, the of Commerce and Industry announced on Friday.

The partnership will launch with the SPF Baithak, a high-level meeting between founders and policymakers, scheduled for January 15-16 at Bharat Mandapam.

According to DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv, the event will serve as a to announce new collaborations between DPIIT and SPF members.

The partnership also includes plans for specialised immersive programs designed to connect global investors with Indian start-ups, providing first-hand exposure to innovations emerging across the country.

Emphasising the significance of this collaboration, Joint Secretary Sanjiv stated that the partnership demonstrates DPIIT's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to start up growth, aligning with India's vision of becoming a global innovation hub.

He further emphasised that SPF members embody India's entrepreneurial spirit and will play a vital role in achieving the nation's development goals by 2047.

Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, Start-up India, outlined that the initiative aims to enhance innovation, accelerate technology adoption, and strengthen manufacturing capabilities in India.

The collaboration seeks to elevate India's start-up ecosystem on the global stage by facilitating relationships with international stakeholders and ecosystem enablers.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Start-up Policy Forum, highlighted the alliance's potential to create a resilient start-up ecosystem.

The SPF's membership includes many of India's most successful start-ups, such as Razorpay, CRED, Groww, Zerodha, Pine Labs, OYO, Acko, Swiggy, Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Livspace, Cars24, Cardekho, and Mobikwik, representing a diverse cross-section of the country's digital economy.

(KNN Bureau)