Five No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy For 2025

(MENAFN- Baystreet) As with any technological advancement, there are problems with current artificial intelligence systems. According to VERSES AI (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), that includes its inability to adapt in real-time, which renders it unfit for certain applications such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and drones. AI systems cannot explain their decision-making process, which makes it too risky for use in applications where precision and explainability are essential.

However, there is a fix. VERSES AI's Genius, the company's intelligence-as-a-service powers software agents that could be smarter, safer and far more sustainable than current AI systems. Helping, Genius is based on proven neuroscience, which could allow for software agents to learn and adapt without high costs and the need for human interaction. Plus, according to VERSES, agents might only require a fraction of the compute and energy and a fraction of the data consumed by current AI models.

We should also note that VERSES AI has taken a different approach to build its transformational Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) model. Rather than take the“scale up” approach, VERSES AI is modeling technology after nature's blueprint. In contrast to the“artificial” approaches to intelligence, VERSES AI's technology is rooted in what is known as Natural Computing.

Other top companies racing to advance AI include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO).

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company specializing in next generation intelligent systems, provides a corporate update.

“Our mission is to unleash a new class of intelligent autonomous agents that are both more reliable and more efficient. Today, the research and product investments we've made are proving their worth-just as the diminishing returns of scaling data and compute, alongside the unreliability of traditional deep and reinforcement learning, are becoming widely recognized,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.

“Our Genius product has evolved rapidly this quarter, and we are excited to transition from beta to its commercial phase in 2025,” René continued.“Its unique combination of active inference and learning, as highlighted in today's announcement on the Atari benchmarks, enables a new class of agents capable of reliably automating real-time decision-making, reducing errors, and maximizing efficiency for enterprises-from software applications to robotic automation. By design, Genius goes beyond intelligent systems available today and has the potential to become a disruptive force in next-generation autonomous intelligent systems,” concluded Mr. René.

Quarterly Highlights include:

GeniusTM Rollout

"Being able to explicitly model the cause-effect relationships of complex systems and quantify uncertainty means we can generate something not possible with traditional ML tools – results that are reliable, explainable, and assurance ready," said Andy Tasker, CEO of Prodigii.

VERSES released an update of its flagship product, Genius, to beta program participants earlier this month, which includes powerful, enhanced reasoning and planning capabilities, comprehensive model explainability, and support tools to accelerate onboarding. The latest release improves user experience by providing a new model editing interface with simplified tutorials and deployment processes based on initial feedback from early beta users. This release is initially available to select beta partners and machine learning practitioners. As Genius functionality evolves we expect to expand the number and variety of user personas and use cases in 2025.

Research Milestones

“As anticipated, we're thrilled to share groundbreaking early results from the Atari 10k Challenge,” said Hari Thiruvengada, Chief Technology Officer of VERSES.

VERSES Atari 10K Challenge is an aggressive variant of the Atari 100K benchmark that aims to meet or exceed human-level performance across multiple Atari games using just 10k frames (90% less data) and a fraction of the compute with a single generalizable architecture than industry-leading approaches. Preliminary results demonstrate that VERSES Active Inference-based, Bayesian models can achieve comparable or better performance than state-of-the-art reinforcement learning models such as the #1 ranked BBF (Bigger, Better, Faster) from Google's Deepmind and other deep learning transformer-based models that power OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta's to LLM's and all Generative AI models across multiple games using 90% less data, 96% less compute and resulting in models that are up to 97% smaller in size, which is key to operating on low-power devices. In addition, VERSES model performance was conducted on the equivalent of a CPU vs the GPU architecture required for the other algorithms.

“We believe this marks an historic shift for the AI industry at large,” stated Thiruvengada.“We have demonstrated that it is technically feasible to leverage Bayesian approaches at scale, tackling complex challenges like Atari with significantly reduced compute and sample sizes. Simultaneously, we are integrating these advanced capabilities into Genius, ensuring that we deliver a user-friendly and accessible solution for our customers. This is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together.”

A more comprehensive update on Atari results is forthcoming.



The Atari benchmarks come on the heels of VERSES sharing results demonstrating how an agent, powered by Genius, outperformed OpenAI's o1-Preview, considered the industry-leading reasoning model on the code-breaking test Mastermind. Genius consistently outperformed o1-Preview by reliably solving the code 100% of the time vs. o1-Preview's 71% accuracy rate while performing 140 times faster and costing 5260 times less. A detailed breakdown of the results can be found here .

Commercial Projects

The initial smart city project in partnership with Analog for simulating taxi fleet management in Abu Dhabi is progressing well and the discovery phase is on schedule.

“We are pleased that a majority of Genius beta users are expected to convert to commercial engagements in 2025,” said James Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer.“We also have several new projects in a variety of different market segments that are in the scoping phase with contracting expected in Q1.”

Corporate and Operational Updates

As the Company anticipates scaling product and commercial operations, we have made several investments to shore up personnel and organizational processes.

VERSES extended Professor Karl Friston's exclusive contract as Chief Scientist. The multi-year contract builds on the success of both research and product development and includes incentives tied to future milestones and deliverables.

VERSES researchers attended the 38th Annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2024) held in Vancouver, Canada. Three full papers from VERSES were accepted and seven were included in various workshops with topics spanning, among other areas, active inference, predictive coding, embodied agents, and robotics. Professor Karl Friston presented at the NeuroAI workshop entitled“The three faces of AI,” and participated in a panel discussion on the fusion of AI and Neuroscience with fellow AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio.

Additionally, the Company operationalized research with standardized test environments, frameworks and more robust support for cloud services like Amazon Web Services. There has also been a focus on formalizing and improving knowledge transfer efficiency between research and product in order to help prioritize research efforts based on demand as well as the productization of research.

