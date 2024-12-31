RSS Weekly Endorses Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks On Temple-Mosque Conflict Slams 'Fog And Frenzy By Social Media Experts'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on the resurgence of mosque-temple disputes was a 'clear call' for society to adopt a 'sensible approach' in the matter, a Hindi weekly linked to the right-wing organisation said in an editorial. The magazine also cautioned against“unnecessary debate and misleading propaganda”.

Bhagwat had in December expressed concern over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes around the country and asserted that certain individuals, after the of the temple in Ayodhya, seemed to believe that they could become "leaders of Hindus" by raking up such issues.

Bhagwat's remarks came amid the debate over the Places of Worship Act, which has been challenged before the Supreme Court after a series of controversial surveys of mosques and dargahs in different parts of the country.

Bhagwat had, in a lecture on "India: The Vishwaguru" at the Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series) in Pune on December 19, pitched for an inclusive society and said the world needed to be shown that India could live in harmony.

"After the recent statement of RSS chief Mohanrao Bhagwat on temples, a fierce battle (of words) seems to have erupted in the media world. Or rather, this is being created deliberately. Different meanings are being drawn from a clear statement. New reactions are coming every day," the editorial by Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar said in the December 28 issue, news agency PTI reported.

The RSS chief said in the Pune lecture that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya . which was a matter of faith for Hindus, should not lead to further conflicts. The RSS' involvement in the movement for construction of Ram Mandir was an exception and that the organisation has no plans to lead any new movements in future, he said.